Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 40-year-old woman has fallen from a horse at Gracemere this morning.
A 40-year-old woman has fallen from a horse at Gracemere this morning.
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Gracemere horse fall

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1pm: A 40-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after she fell from a horse at Gracemere earlier today.

It is understood she suffered some injuries to her lower body, including her right hip.

Paramedics transported her to Rockhampton Hospital just before midday.

She is reportedly listed in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 11am: Emergency crews are currently tending to a woman who was injured after falling from a horse at Gracemere.

The incident occurred at a private residence, southwest of Rockampton, around 10.30am.

It is believed the 40-year-old female suffered minor injuries to her lower body.

She is also reportedly complaining of some hip pain.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear at this time.

More to come.

horse fall gracemere rockhampton ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education Data from early university offers has shown a major shift in the most popular undergraduate courses on offer, with one study area seeing a large decline.

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Fraser Coast police awards

        News Police recognised for their service to the community.

        Four formals in one night across the Coast

        Premium Content Four formals in one night across the Coast

        News The biggest school in the region was among them