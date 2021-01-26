Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital after being injured in a fall.
A woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital after being injured in a fall.
News

UPDATE: Woman seriously injured after falling three metres

Carlie Walker
26th Jan 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 8:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A woman is in a serious condition after falling from a ladder in Howard.

The accident happened about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

It is believed the woman, aged in her 30s, had been doing home renovations when she fell about three metres, landing on concrete.

Paramedics treated the woman for suspected spinal injuries before meeting the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter in a nearby field.

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER: A patient has been flown to Hervey Bay Hospital after falling from a ladder.

The incident happened at a private residence in Howard about 3.15pm.

The person was transported in a stable condition.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough legend of rugby league honoured with OAM

        Premium Content Maryborough legend of rugby league honoured with OAM

        News His services to rugby league have earned a Maryborough man an Order of Australia Medal.

        FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        News They include an anti-straw campaigner, the creator of a signing choir, and an...

        COVID detected again in Fraser Coast sewage water

        Premium Content COVID detected again in Fraser Coast sewage water

        News It is the third time this month sewage in Hervey Bay has tested positive for the...

        Young Citizen of the Year fighting to help save environment

        Premium Content Young Citizen of the Year fighting to help save environment

        News She already a prominent figure in the community for her commitment to the...