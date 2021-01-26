UPDATE: Woman seriously injured after falling three metres

A woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital after being injured in a fall.

A woman was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital after being injured in a fall.

UPDATE: A woman is in a serious condition after falling from a ladder in Howard.

The accident happened about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

It is believed the woman, aged in her 30s, had been doing home renovations when she fell about three metres, landing on concrete.

Paramedics treated the woman for suspected spinal injuries before meeting the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter in a nearby field.

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER: A patient has been flown to Hervey Bay Hospital after falling from a ladder.

The incident happened at a private residence in Howard about 3.15pm.

The person was transported in a stable condition.