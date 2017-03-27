Updated highway conditions surrounding tragic Gunalda crash

THE section of Bruce Hwy where a tragic crash took the lives of two children and an adult man yesterday has re-opened.

After the busy stretch of highway near Gunalda was closed for more than eight hours on Sunday, traffic conditions have returned to normal as investigations into the cause of the horrific crash continue.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Chris Farlow said drivers are advised to obey normal road rules, and officers would be patrolling the area as per usual.

Sgt Farlow said during the upcoming busy Easter holiday period, drivers were asked to be mindful of other motorists on the road, and be wary of the fatal five; speeding, driver distraction, fatigue, lack of seatbelt and drink and drug driving.