UPDATED: Two flown to hospital after Bruce Highway crash

The Bruce Highway was blocked in both directions for hours after a crash that left two injured. Kel Williamson was one of the motorists stuck in a line of traffic at Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon and captured this image.

The Bruce Highway was blocked in both directions for hours after a crash that left two injured. Kel Williamson was one of the motorists stuck in a line of traffic at Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon and captured this image.

UPDATE 4.45pm

A woman in her 20s that was entrapped in the wreckage of her vehicle after the crash has been flown to the Brisbane Women's Hospital.

She reportedly suffered face, arm, back and abdominal injuries however the exact nature of her injuries are unknown.

A man in his 40s from the other vehicle was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bruce Highway had been closed in both directions for hours after the crash but motorists have reported both lanes are now open.

Traffic is moving slowly and is likely to take a while to free up.

UPDATE 3.45pm

Police have advised the Chronicle that the Bruce Highway is still blocked as they assess the scene and clean up debris from the crash.

Both people involved have been airlifted to hospital.

One was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the other to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

It is not clear at this stage which patient has been taken where.

UPDATE 2.45pm

Paramedics are treating two people at the scene of the crash in Glenwood.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 40s has suffered abdominal injuries.

One person is reportedly still entrapped in the wreckage with arm, back, abdominal and facial injuries.

Crews were called about 1.40pm.

A QP spokeswoman said two choppers were tasked to airlift the patients to hospital.

2.15pm

Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash on the Bruce Highway at Glenwood.

Witnesses report two ambulances, two police cars and one fire truck rushed down the highway to the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a two vehicle crash.

All lanes are currently blocked.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were receiving conflicting information whether there is one or two people trapped in cars.

More to come.