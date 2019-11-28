UPDATES: Lightning strikes cause Widgee bushfire

Fire photo taken from the Wide Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon between Kilkivan and Gympie

Fire photo taken from the Wide Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon between Kilkivan and Gympie

UPDATE

Another bushfire has broken out at Widgee, reportedly due to lightning strikes.

QFES have announced both the Widgee and Curra fires are at the "Advice" level, alerting residents in both areas to "stay informed".

10 crews are either on or headed to the Widgee scene, while six have been tasked to Curra.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES state of the Widgee fire.

"Currently as at 5.10pm Wednesday 27 November a bushfire is burning near Golden Hills Road and Reinke Road, Widgee.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE CURRA FIRE

UPDATE

QFES advise the bushfire in Curra continues to burn uncontained, and that residents should "stay informed" of its status.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES are reporting.

"Currently as at 5pm Wednesday 27 November a bushfire is burning on Curra Estate Road between Tegan Road and Ian Drive, Curra.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire."

More to come.

EARLIER

FIREYS are responding to reports of a blaze burning on bushland at Curra this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said multiple fire crews were on the way to the scene, reportedly on Curra Estate Rd, as of at least 4.46pm.

The seriousness of that fire is not yet known.

Further reports suggest another fire has broken out due to a lightning strike at Widgee.

More to come.