Upgrade of Alice St to allow easy access to new water park

Work is underway on the water play area and all abilities playground at Maryborough's Anzac Park.

An $890,000 upgrade of Maryborough’s Alice St, near Anzac Park, is now complete.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders inspected the completed works this week, which include a new signalised pedestrian crossing and off-road shared path to link to the new waterpark and playground.

“Maryborough is thriving. We’re bringing train manufacturing back to the heritage city, we’ve funded a new waterpark for council to build and we’re upgrading local roads to make them safer and create jobs,” Mr Saunders said.

“The new, mid-block signalised pedestrian crossing on Alice Street, between Cheapside and Rocky Street, will make getting to Anzac Park and the new waterpark and playground much safer, particularly for children.

“An off-road shared path between Neptune and Morning streets has also been built so people can walk or ride their bike in a safer environment.

Mr Saunders said the project had been prioritised to support Fraser Coast Regional Council’s new water park development.

“This has been a great result for the Maryborough community, who came to us with concerns about active travel along Alice Street.

“I’m pleased we have been able to deliver this upgrade and encourage more people to choose active travel as part of their day.”

For more information, contract Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.