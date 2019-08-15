Upgrade planned for dangerous intersection

ROAD UPGRADE: Planet 72 Icecreamery manager Grace Fryer said can't count the number of near-misses she's had while travelling towards Freshwater St from Tavistock St.

ROAD UPGRADE: Planet 72 Icecreamery manager Grace Fryer said can't count the number of near-misses she's had while travelling towards Freshwater St from Tavistock St. Cody Fox

EVERY day Grace Fryer drives to work, she is on edge as she approaches a notorious nearby intersection.

The Planet 72 Ice-creamery manager said she couldn't count the number of near-misses she'd experienced while travelling Tavistock St at Torquay.

So, she was pleased yesterday when she heard the intersection would be upgraded after the Hinkler electorate received $519,000 in funding under the 2019-2020 Black Spot Program.

Ms Fryer said despite having the right of way, motorists travelling along Freshwater St failed to give way, causing her to "brace" while approaching the intersection.

"Every one of us drive that road to work and there is always a near-miss from people not giving way," Ms Fryer said.

"I often nearly hit someone, it's something we talk about all the time."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the program worked well because it used the community's input to identify key black spots in the electorate.

"We need to ensure local residents are getting where they need to go, and back home again, safely," Mr Pitt said. "Three projects in Bundaberg and one in Hervey Bay have received significant funding for upgrades including new median islands, upgrading existing signage and new signage, as well as pedestrian and cycle facilities."

Works on the intersection will include splitter islands and relocating the holding line.

Installation of priority signs on the splitter island, removal of the painted left-hand turning lane and an upgrade to pedestrian facilities.