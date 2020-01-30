Menu
SAFER ROADS: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders at the scene of the upgrade.
UPGRADE: Work gets underway for safer intersection

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars have been spent to improve road safety at one of the region’s busiest intersections.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders dropped in to inspect the works on the intersection of Burrum Heads and Pialba-Burrum Heads roads.

The $276,000 upgrade started at the intersection earlier this week.

Funded through the State Government’s $900 million road safety program, the project includes involved widening Burrum Heads Road to provide dedicated left and right-turn lanes.

“Dedicated turn lanes improve safety by separating through and turning traffic, reducing the potential for rear-end crashes,” Mr Saunders said.

“With many caravanners and boaties using this intersection and over 2,000 vehicles using the Burrum Heads Road to the north and nearly 1,220 travelling south to Howard/ Torbanlea, this will ensure a much safer journey.

“I want to thank the Burrum Heads community for their support. We are improving safety here based on the traffic volumes using the intersection now and into the future.

Mr Saunders said traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place to ensure the works were carried out safely and efficiently.

Works will generally be carried out from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

“I’m urging drivers to drive to conditions, obey all signs and traffic controller directions, so everyone can get home safely.”

The works are expected to be completed by the end of February 2020, weather permitting.

