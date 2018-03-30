Upgraded boat ramps open just in time for Easter

OPEN: One of two boat ramps at Urangan Boat Harbour will open over the Easter weekend as well as the River Heads boat ramp which will open temporarily.

FRASER Coast boaties have been granted their Easter wish just in time for the long weekend as the Urangan boat ramps open after closing for upgrades.

One of two boat ramps at Urangan Harbour will be open this weekend as well as a floating walkway.

Although not completed, the River Heads boat ramp will be temporarily opened over the weekend but will close shortly after so upgrades can be completed by the end of April. The upgrades, which began at the end of January, had a combined cost of $2.2million.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new ramps would improve safety for the boating and fishing communities.

"The boat ramps have been brought up to standard and floating walkways installed for improved access during boat launch and recovery," he said.

"Before starting the upgrades at Urangan, we received feedback from the public and local building clubs to install the walkways down the middle of the boat ramps.

"I am pleased we've been able to provide this outcome for the community."

With new and improved boat ramps comes changed conditions.

Users of the ramps are urged to adjust their launching and recovery practices to suit different wind conditions.