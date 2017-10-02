Upgrades at Fraser Coast hospitals mentioned in report

THE significant upgrades set to take place at Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hospitals have been mentioned in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's annual report.



The report was tabled in parliament last week and referenced the financial status of the service, as well as achievements at the hospitals over the past year.



Among those achievements were the efforts put into reducing waiting times for patients.



By June 30, there were no patients in the Wide Bay waiting longer than clinically recommended for a specialist appointment and on the Fraser Coast there were no long waits on the endoscopy list thanks to a blitz with the help of a private provider.



In the report, it said the service was now working to "make the model sustainable".



"We continue to maintain the lowest elective surgery wait times in Queensland, with no long waits in any category for the third consecutive year," the report read.



"Our longest elective wait sits at six months for category 3 patients, which is half the state-wide benchmark."



The report said huge strides had been made in reducing waiting times for oral health treatment, while Bundaberg Hospital remained the top-performing hospital in the state for emergency department targets.



"Maryborough Hospital also exceeds the state-wide target, while Hervey Bay Hospital holds its own in the face of ongoing capacity challenges," the report read.



The service also marked a strong financial turnaround, going from a $14.1 million deficit last year to a $10.7 million surplus thanks to a series of financial improvement plans, a reduction in the use of locum doctors and the renegotiation of partnership contracts in areas such as cardiology, ophthalmology and radiation oncology.



The improvement left WBHHS with an accumulated deficit of $3.1 million.



"These contracts have delivered better value for money while still enabling patients to access the highest-quality specialist care within their own region," the report said.



The report said there had been "significant progress" on the construction of Hervey Bay Hospital's new emergency department, with stage one complete.



It also said a business case had been approved and the design phase had commenced for upgrades to Maryborough Hospital's emergency department, specialist outpatients department and main reception area.

