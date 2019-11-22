Upgrades to dangerous Coast school crossing

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders visited the site of the planned pedestrian upgrades and met with Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders visited the site of the planned pedestrian upgrades and met with Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done. Contributed

A PLAN to upgrade the pedestrian crossing between the campuses of Maryborough State High School has received funding from the State Government.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders visited the site of the planned pedestrian upgrades at Kent St this week and said the improvements would have massive benefits for students.

The upgrades are expected to begin in coming weeks.

"I am dedicated to ensuring our local kids get access to world-class facilities," Mr Saunders said.

"A key part of the planned upgrades is to improve campus connectivity to make it safer for students to cross Kent St.

"We're working hand in hand with council to ensure these improvements on Kent St not only make school a safe environment for students but also ensure traffic flows can continue."

The State Government has invested $235 million in the Renewing Our Schools program to upgrade school infrastructure across the state.

"Maryborough State High School has received $12 million of that funding," Mr Saunders said.

"The money will be used to refurbish to learning and open spaces, upgrade the sports field and a new car park, as well as two new buildings.

"Upgrades will also be made to communications as well as the existing hall's AV package.

"Refurbishment works have already been completed on J Block, with the remaining projects to be delivered throughout 2020."