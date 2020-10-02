Uproar over model’s see-through bra

Body positivity activist Charli Howard has left some of her Instagram followers baffled after she shared a snap wearing a see-through bra.

The British model who has posed for numerous racy lingerie brands such as Agent Provocateur and Honey Birdette, is not shy when it comes to posting revealing photos.

But it's her latest outfit - an "underwire polo" - which has caused a divide, forcing the 29-year-old to clap back.

RELATED: 'G-string' mistake behind gym short furore

RELATED: $30 bra women are raving about

British model Charli Howard has hit back at criticism over her see-through ‘underwire polo’ top. Picture: Instagram/CharliHoward

The 29-year-old shared several images of her unique outfit to her Instagram page. Picture: Instagram/CharliHoward

Charli, who is the founder of vegan beauty brand Squish, uploaded several images of herself wearing a pair of high-waisted brown pants and a yellow, long-sleeve crop top that featured eye-catching underwire beneath the bust.

In one of the images, she showed off the back of her sheer top, flaunting a hook-and-eye closure traditionally found on a bra, while another, closer shot revealed her chest.

Fellow model Bella Hadid was seen wearing the $455 piece earlier this year.

Designed by US label Mirror Palais, it also comes in a navy hue, making it slightly less see-through than the pale yellow version.

RELATED: 'Too short': Uproar over supermarket outfit

Bella Hadid was seen wearing the $455 sheer top earlier this year. Picture: TheImageDirect.com

Some of Charli’s followers described the look as ‘weird’. Picture: Instagram/CharliHoward

Charli's post was inundated with comments from followers who described the look as "unreal", "amazing" and "elegant", but not everyone agreed.

"Holy hell Charli!" one fan wrote alongside with a fire emoji.

"I feel like this is 'sexy scooby doo vibes' … and I mean that as THE HIGHEST compliment," another wrote.

"Omg! I wished I had the confidence to wear something like that too!!! Love it," a third person added.

She responded to several of the negative comments. Picture: Instagram/CharliHoward

The unusual design also attracted some negative attention, prompting the model to hit back.

"How many people pointed out that its see-through??" one follower asked, to which Charli responded, "One - your dad."

"That's a weird shirt," another added, with Charli quick to reply, "Don't buy it then, bye."

Some wondered how she "walked around like that" considering it has been "freezing" in London, while others were less snarky with their comments.

Others were less snarky with heir comments. Picture: Instagram/CharliHoward

"You are so gorgeous, but no to that shirt. The underwire looks so uncomfy," one fan wrote.

"It's actually so supportive and you feel 'secured in'," Charli replied.

The crop top has since sold out with a six to eight-week wait until it's back in stock again.

Originally published as Uproar over model's see-through bra

After one person said it was ‘weird’, she responded ‘don’t buy it then’. Picture: Instagram/CharliHoward