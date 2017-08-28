26°
News

Upset woman drinks cask of wine then drives

28th Aug 2017 6:35 AM Updated: 6:35 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPSET with her ex-husband, Katherine Jean Duhigg drank a cask of wine before hopping into her station wagon to confront him.

Shortly before 4am on June 29, police officers observed the 45-year-old Childers woman driving down the wrong side of Caloundra Rd.

"When asked where and when she had drunk the wine, she told police 'I don't know and I don't care'," Snr Cnst Klaasen said.

She later recorded an alcohol reading of 0.139.

RELATED: Drink driver allegedly blows nearly double the limit

She pleaded guilty, was fined $800 and had her licence disqualified for eight months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  drink driving fccime fraser coast

Wife pays tribute to husband hit by car in Hervey Bay

Wife pays tribute to husband hit by car in Hervey Bay

The 82-year-old man loved nothing more than to sit at his computer and write.

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Growing population to create 10,000 jobs

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.

Our changing demographics are changing our workforce.

Man, 20, chased by cops until he tripped in drunk rampage

NABBED: Shaye Mitchell Henry, 20, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to two charges.

He gave cops the finger and ran.

Photo gallery: Celebrating what we love about our pooches

Pups Narla, Kiara and Simba, shared by Corrina Jones.

Dogs are globally known as a human's best friend.

Local Partners

Fraser Coast welcomes Variety

THEY may have a "Where's Wally" theme but Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar weren't hard to spot when they arrived on the Fraser Coast with Variety

Kidney disease patients benefit from annual raffle

Jim McConnell from the Fraser Coast Kidney Club hopes to raise $3000 through the annual raffle.

The raffle will raise funds to assist local kidney disease patients.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet as the stars begin to descend on the MTV Video Music Awards.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

What's on the small screen this week

Pedro Pascal in a scene from season three of the TV series Narcos.

LITTLE Big Shots debuts and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.