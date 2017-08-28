Upset woman drinks cask of wine then drives

UPSET with her ex-husband, Katherine Jean Duhigg drank a cask of wine before hopping into her station wagon to confront him.

Shortly before 4am on June 29, police officers observed the 45-year-old Childers woman driving down the wrong side of Caloundra Rd.

"When asked where and when she had drunk the wine, she told police 'I don't know and I don't care'," Snr Cnst Klaasen said.

She later recorded an alcohol reading of 0.139.

She pleaded guilty, was fined $800 and had her licence disqualified for eight months.