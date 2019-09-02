Upsets in local junior league finals

RUGBY LEAGUE: Upsets were the flavour of the day in the junior rugby league grand finals in Bundaberg on Sunday.

Under sunny skies a large and vocal crowd gathered at Salter Oval to celebrate the conclusion of the junior rugby league season.

Three Fraser Coast Junior Rugby Leagues travelled to Bundaberg.

In the under 14 boys,

Brothers scored the first upset of the day, beating the previously undefeated Hervey Bay Seagulls 14-10.

The Seagulls were premiers in under 12s and under 13s.

Wallaroos

were underdogs for the under 15 match, having lost four out of five clashes this season.

Grizzlies are a combined Bundaberg side and dominated the under 15 regular season, finishing five wins clear of Wallaroos and Seagulls.

The Maryborough side won convincingly 36-10.

In the under 16s the Hervey Bay Seagulls were chasing a fourth premiership in a row when they played the Wests Panthers in a replay of last year's decider.

There has been a heated rivalry over the past two seasons.

Another upset had the Hervey Bay side crashing 28-12.

Earlier in the day Across the Waves defeated Western Suburbs 30-8 in the under 13 final.

For the first time, girls rugby league finals were held in Bundaberg in under 14 and under 17 age groups.

Gladstone Wallabys proved too strong for Bundaberg in the under 14s, winning 34-8, and Bundaberg beat Tannum Sands in the under 17s, 16-8.