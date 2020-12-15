Upskirting zoo perv’s shame

A Gold Coast man stalked teenage girls at Taronga Zoo and shoved his camera up their skirts when they were distracted by the animals.

The perverted behaviour of Justin McGufficke, a 49-year-old university student, began when he flew across interstate borders on a Virgin flight and used his Google smartphone to prey on female crew members.

Justin McGufficke.

McGufficke's modus operandi was to target women and strike when they were distracted.

Police facts revealed he waited for the target female flight attendant to face away and help other passengers before sticking his phone under her skirt.

Two days later the Robina man's animalistic behaviour went into overdrive at Sydney's Taronga Zoo where he stalked groups of young families and women through animal exhibits, all the while secretly filming them for his sexual pleasure.

Court documents reveal he followed a UK family with two teenage girls through the zoo, striking with his smartphone camera and placing it between the 15-year-old girl's legs when they were distracted by koalas.

The Robina man dressed in a black suit, mask and sunglasses. Picture: Christian Gilles

On other occasions he rushed in an effort to film a brunette woman walking upstairs, filmed the groins of schoolchildren sitting at bench seats and later zoomed in on the genital regions of female schoolgirls climbing up and down elephant sculptures.

His depraved and perverted behaviour unravelled when he was caught red-handed by the father of the UK teenagers, who alerted security who called the police.

After police officers caught up with sex pest at the zoo, "numerous" images of bikini-clad girls under the age of 16 in suggestive poses were found on McGufficke's phone.

His lawyer Daniel Wilson told Magistrate Greg Elks the Robina man had suffered a dramatic fall from grace from a reputable man to being listed on the child protection register.

Magistrate Elks denounced McGufficke's actions as "reprehensible",

"Young girls and ladies have the right to go about their daily activities without having their private parts filmed," he said.

The convicted upskirter leaving Manly Local Court earlier this year. Picture: Matthew Vasilescu

The court heard the 49-year-old was remorseful for his actions and had been seeking professional help to treat mental health issues.

McGufficke pleaded guilty and was convicted and placed on a three-year community corrections order for the possession of child abuse material. He was placed on the same order for four upskirting offences.

Outside court, in a statement read by his lawyer, McGufficke thanked his treating medical professionals and Beyond Blue.

Originally published as Upskirting zoo perv's shame

The 49-year-old man was convicted for his depraved acts.