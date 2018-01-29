Urangan boom incoming with caravan park

A NEAR completed caravan park is expected to breathe new life into Urangan businesses.

Businesses surrounding the soon-to-be-opened Pier Caravan Park have predicted an incoming influx of patrons.

Bayswater Hotel is just one of many businesses set to benefit and general manager Jason Lynch welcomed the new asset.

He said it wouldn't just benefit the Hotel, but Urangan as a whole.

"It was a relatively big parcel of land close to the pier which will now be something utilised by many," Mr Lynch said.

"It's great to see because we've got all the stores on the esplanade which will have more customers coming in."

In early November, Hervey Bay RSL took over Bayswater Hotel, already transforming its aesthetics and offeirng a new dining experience.

Since then, Mr Lynch said Bayswater was a success with tourists and locals.

Just around the corner, The Hervey Bay Boat Club's Sporties Club is expected to get a boost from the new caravan park just across the road.

Ed Gibson - CEO at The Boat Club with a birdseye view of the new caravan park being built at Urangan across the road from The Sporties Club. Alistair Brightman

Boat Club CEO Ed Gibson said the club relied on local patronage from the community so he looked forward to the park's opening.

"It's exciting for us because it's filling an empty block of land with something nice and modern," he said.

"We think clientele will foster and support the Sporties which is quite exciting."

The park, located on Pilot St, was approved on November 6 and was expected to bring more than 100 local jobs to the region.

It will offer easy beach access, a close distance to the marina, fences for security, a barbecue and camp kitchen.

Guests will also have access to a minimum of one car park space per cabin or caravan site with 14 understood to be made available.

Councillor for Planning and Infrastructure Denis Chapman agreed the caravan park would bring more people to the area and with the pier just a short walk away, it would help boost tourism.

"It will help to grow businesses right on the esplanade and businesses around the corner," he said.

The completion date for the Pier Caravan Park is not yet known as it is being constructed under private owners.

Total cost for the development, which is expected to be complete by mid-2018, is unknown.