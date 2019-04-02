Menu
New date for Urangan council consultation session

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
A CONSULTATION session regarding Hervey Bay's Esplanade was postponed after wet weather hit the region at the weekend.

It will now go ahead on Saturday at the Urangan Pier from 9am to 1pm.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is embarking on a "deliberative democracy" process to identify the community's values, priorities and vision for the Esplanade over the next 20 years.

The first phase involves wider community engagement to give everyone an opportunity to have their say through an online survey that is open until April 7, targeted group discussions and drop-in open house consultation sessions.

The second phase involves a random selection of up to 50 community members coming together over multiple days over the next few months to weigh up the future vision for the Esplanade, with a report presented to the council in September.

To find out more call the council on 1300794929.

consultation esplanade fccouncil hervey bay urangan
