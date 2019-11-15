Urangan dominates Challenge Cup

FOOTBALL: Urangan State Hight School dominated the finals of the inaugural Hervey Bay Challenge Cup won Wednesday.

The competition included teams from Urangan State High School, Xavier Catholic College, Fraser Coast Anglican College and Hervey Bay State High School.

The culmination of the six-week round-robin tournament were fought out at the Tavistock St fields in front of a large and vocal crowd.

Tournament organiser Michael Jones was pleased with the initial year of competition.

“It had been an idea that had grown through student and parent requests from the local schools.,” Jones said.

“Local businesses, Hervey Bay referees and football clubs actively put their support behind the concept.”

The senior boys final was an all Urangan State High School final with Urangan White winning in a thrilling 2-1 match.

Player of the final was awarded to Jake Sams.

In the senior girls’ six-a-side final, Urangan State High was up against Xavier Catholic College.

After trailing for the most the match, the Urangan team was able to score six unanswered goals in the final ten minutes to win 10–7.

Urangan captain Jess Gilbert was named Player of the Final.

The junior boys’ final featured sides from Xavier Catholic College and Fraser Coast Anglican College.

The Xavier College team dominated an understrength Fraser Coast team, winning 7-0.

Tae Scott, from Xavier College, was Player of the Final.

The junior girls’ six-a-side final was also fought out by two Urangan SHS teams.

After the younger Urangan White team had been first into the grand final, it was the more experienced Urangan Red team hit back. and won 5-1.

Captain of the Urangan Red team Mikaela Scholz was named Player of the Final.

Jones plans to introduce Maryborough schools into the competition next year, culminating in finals between Hervey Bay and Maryborough schools contesting the Fraser Coast Cup.