A MAN accused of a fatal stabbing had his case mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.



Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, 47, did not appear in court yesterday.



The court heard his legal representatives were waiting on an autopsy report regarding the 67-year-old man, who died of stab wounds to his back and neck six weeks after an alleged altercation in a Urangan motel on November 2 last year.



The matter was adjourned to a later date.