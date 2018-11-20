Urangan home a top seller

TOP PRICE: This home on Larsen Street in Urangan was the highest grossing reported sale last week for the region.

TOP PRICE: This home on Larsen Street in Urangan was the highest grossing reported sale last week for the region. One Agency/Core Logic

A CORNER block Queenslander-style home less than 100m from Urangan beach became the highest reported sale for the region.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom house located at 2 Larsen St was on the market for 57 days before it sold for $555,000 last week.

Made from weatherboard with a corrugated metal roof the building stands on a 500sq m property.

The property had substantially increased in value since it was last sold, when it went for $467,500 in November 2014.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units which are $255,000.

On the market there are currently 423 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 120 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 602, 24 more than last week, and 43 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 226 houses listed and seven units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 60 houses and three units.

Twenty-nine houses and one unit are listed for more than $1 million.

The median sale price for the market was $260,000 which gave one-lucky home owner the title to 277 Oregan Creek Rd in Toogoom.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 14 Desmond Dr in Toogoom which sold for $120,000.

Top 10 sales last week:

1. 2 Larsen St, Urangan $555,000

2. 26 Kingfisher Pde, Toogoom $530,000

3. 27 Sandrabarbara Dr, Booral $480,000

4. 8 Louise Dr, Burrum Heads $460,000

5. 90 Tooley St, Maryborough $410,000

6. 1 Brypat Cl, Burrum Heads $395,000

7. 16 Loggerhead Ct, River Heads $365,000

8. 33 Aimee Dr, Urangan $390,000

9. 22 Brianna Ct, Oakhurst $340,000

10. 10 Ivybird Ct, Torquay $330,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.