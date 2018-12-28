Urangan home tops Coast sale list

TOP PRICE: 31 Ronaldo Way in Urangan was the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast for the start of December.

AFTER 268 days on the market, a Urangan home became the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast for the first half of December.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 31 Ronaldo Wy, within walking distance to schools and sporting fields, sold for $585,000.

The December 14 sale of the 1502sq m property beat the last sale price in 2015 for $548,000.

The land was valued in June for $172,500.

The house was built three years ago with 9 foot ceilings, a double lock-up garage and a rear 7m by 7m shed.

For the past month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units which are $255,000.

Leading into Christmas on the market, there were 382 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 105 units.

The highest number of houses on the market was in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 578 and 46 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 207 houses listed and six units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 70 houses and one unit.

Twenty-six houses and one unit were listed for more than $1 million.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $270,000 which gave one-lucky home owner the title to 131 Long St in Point Vernon.

The bargain hunter's property last fortnight was 16 Jilgarree Pl in Oakhurst which sold for $69,000.

1. 31 Ronaldo Wy, Urangan $585,000

2. 4 Harris Rd, Owanyilla $550,000

3. 18 Spoonbill Wy, Eli Waters $540,000

4. 2/34 Hughes Rd, Urangan $540,000

5. 19 Washington Dr, Wondunna $520,000

6. 31 Rosewood Av, Wondunna $512,500

7. 22 Winchelsea St, Pialba $480,000

8. 22 Hythe St, Pialba $477,500

9. 2 Michael Wy, Burrum Heads $405,000

10. 3 Stevens Cl, Kawungan $405,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.