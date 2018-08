A URANGAN man has lost his licence for 15 months after he was caught driving more than four times the alcohol limit.

Nicholas Alexander Chapman, 44, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving and driving unlicensed (SPER suspended).

He blew a reading of .234 when stopped on July 2 by police officers in Urangan.

Chapman man was also fined $1500.