Urangan man found dead in a car in Brisbane

Detectives are investigating the death of a Urangan man found in a car (pictured) in Holland Park West overnight.

Detectives are investigating the death of a Urangan man found in a car (pictured) in Holland Park West overnight. Contributed

DETECTIVES are investigating the death of a man found in a car in Holland Park West overnight.

Police were called to the location outside C.B. Mott Park on Logan Rd about 11pm after a member of the public found the car.

A 30-year-old Urangan man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police established a crime scene and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white 2008 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 642-KWR in the Holland Park West area last night, or who may have dash cam vision from Logan Rd, to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.