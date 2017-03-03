URANGAN PIER: Your complete guide to Saturday's events

WITH the main centenary celebrations only a day away, deputy mayor George Seymour knows this year's Pier Centenary is going to be a huge event.
"It's a very fitting way to mark the milestone for our history; it's a landmark in the Bay and the community loves it," he said.
Event coordinator Erica Neate said a full program of live music and activities was planned for the weekend.
"A full program of live music, historic re-enactments, and free activities for children will make the start of the next 100 years very memorable," she said.
Check out the main program below:
Historical re-enactments and main events
8.25am - Vintage Convoy travels from Hervey Bay Museum along Esplanade to Pier St.
8.40am - Street parade with bagpipes, horse-drawn carriage, pennyfarthing and vintage vehicles.
9am - Official ceremony with Queensland governor Paul de Jersey. Time cannon fired and VMR flares respond from original pier terminus.
9.30am - Railway picnic re-enactment by primary school children.
10am - Free treasure hunt. Children dig for buried pennies and one gold coin on the beach. Meet at the treasure chest just east of the pier. 15 minutes per group. Find a penny to claim a prize.
10am-1.30pm - Registration open for Sand Gardens competition. Free entry with teams of 4-6 people.
2pm-3pm - Sand Gardens competition. Contestants use shells to create designs on the beach. Prize winners announced 3.15pm.
Kids activities (all free)
8am-2pm - Kite making workshop and flying from Pier; Quick draw cartoon fun
8am-4pm - Jumping castle, merry-go-round, piggy train
10am-2pm - Fantasea face-painting; Earth songs printmaking
10.30am-2.30pm - Historical amusements under fig tree; (egg and spoon races, sack races, land skis, balancing, thong throwing and much more)
Pier Park Community Markets
7am-4pm - organic fruit and vegetable markets, stalls, food court, laughing clowns and ferris wheel
Historical displays:
- Whistle Stop Installation
- Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum
- Vintage Cars & Trucks
- Historical Motorcycles
- Penny Farthing Bicycle
Roving mascots:
- Harvey the Whale
- Duey the Dugong
- Blazer the Koala
- Historical Costumes