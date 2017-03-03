33°
URANGAN PIER: Your complete guide to Saturday's events

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Mar 2017 1:30 PM
Events for the Urangan Pier Centenary run all through the weekend.
Events for the Urangan Pier Centenary run all through the weekend. Peter Dore

WITH the main centenary celebrations only a day away, deputy mayor George Seymour knows this year's Pier Centenary is going to be a huge event.

"It's a very fitting way to mark the milestone for our history; it's a landmark in the Bay and the community loves it," he said.

Event coordinator Erica Neate said a full program of live music and activities was planned for the weekend.

"A full program of live music, historic re-enactments, and free activities for children will make the start of the next 100 years very memorable," she said.

Check out the main program below:

Historical re-enactments and main events

8.25am - Vintage Convoy travels from Hervey Bay Museum along Esplanade to Pier St.

8.40am - Street parade with bagpipes, horse-drawn carriage, pennyfarthing and vintage vehicles.

9am - Official ceremony with Queensland governor Paul de Jersey. Time cannon fired and VMR flares respond from original pier terminus.

9.30am - Railway picnic re-enactment by primary school children.

10am - Free treasure hunt. Children dig for buried pennies and one gold coin on the beach. Meet at the treasure chest just east of the pier. 15 minutes per group. Find a penny to claim a prize.

10am-1.30pm - Registration open for Sand Gardens competition. Free entry with teams of 4-6 people.

2pm-3pm - Sand Gardens competition. Contestants use shells to create designs on the beach. Prize winners announced 3.15pm.

 

A map of all the celebrations along the Urangan Pier for Saturday.
A map of all the celebrations along the Urangan Pier for Saturday. Contributed

Kids activities (all free)

8am-2pm - Kite making workshop and flying from Pier; Quick draw cartoon fun

8am-4pm - Jumping castle, merry-go-round, piggy train

10am-2pm - Fantasea face-painting; Earth songs printmaking

10.30am-2.30pm - Historical amusements under fig tree; (egg and spoon races, sack races, land skis, balancing, thong throwing and much more)

Pier Park Community Markets

7am-4pm - organic fruit and vegetable markets, stalls, food court, laughing clowns and ferris wheel

Historical displays:

  • Whistle Stop Installation
  • Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum
  • Vintage Cars & Trucks
  • Historical Motorcycles
  • Penny Farthing Bicycle

Roving mascots:

  • Harvey the Whale
  • Duey the Dugong
  • Blazer the Koala
  • Historical Costumes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fcwhatson urangan pier centenary whats on

Some decent falls for Fraser Coast and what's ahead

THANKS to a storm over Fraser Island that drifted towards Hervey Bay, we had some decent rainfall in areas lucky enough to be in the firing line.

