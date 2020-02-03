Urangan Point academic excellence

HIGHER LEARNING: Urangan Point State School Excellence Academy has its first intake of students to encourage and challenge their educational knowledge – Head of Curriculum and academy teacher Angela Hubbert, Blake Kerwick, Emily Rosenberger, Madison Mould, Nicola Calloway and Braith Winter.

URANGAN Point State School Captain Emily Rosenberger will look to push boundaries of learning at the school’s new Excellence Academy.

The Year 6 student is seriously considering a career as a schoolteacher and will use the academy as a stepping stone to help prepare her for high school and further study.

“I’m excited to the academy because it will help to improve my work and I love to learn. I’m looking forward to doing it for the year,” Emily said.

The school has set up the Excellence Academy to help broaden the depth and knowledge of its brightest students.

There is a criteria set to be in the academy that includes getting As in maths and English and having a good attendance and behaviour record.

Academy teacher Angela Hubbert said it would be a great opportunity to broaden the depth and knowledge of the students.

“The students will be given individual and group projects and will take about two hours during the school week,” Ms Hubbert said.

“The students’ parents and feedback about the academy have been very positive.”

Last year, the school’s Year 5 cohort was the Fraser Coast’s most improved with NAPLAN as thee students jumped their average score by 25.9 points from Year 3 to Year 5.

Principal Matt Winter did not want to rest on the laurels of 2019’s success and wanted to keep the educational momentum progressing with the students.

“I want our school to be known as an academic centre for the brightest minds on the coast. This will challenge the students and push their educational boundaries,” Mr Winter said.