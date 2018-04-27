Menu
The Urangan pontoon being removed on Thursday.
Urangan pontoon moves to Burrum Heads

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Apr 2018 9:05 AM

URANGAN'S old pontoon will be relocated to the Ross St boat ramp in Burrum Heads after a council vote on Thursday.

Acting mayor Rolf Light said feedback from community consultation indicated the main concern was people using the floating walkway at the new Lions Park ramp interfering with boaties launching and retrieving boats.

The pontoon was originally moved from Urangan due to safety issues.

"The pontoon at Ross Street will help separate boaties from swimmers and fishos and open up possibilities for commercial activities in Burrum Heads," Cr Light said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the pontoon in its new location would be accessed by a variety of vessels.

"The new location will cater to larger recreational boats not requiring a trailer, commercial charter boats and tender dinghies from recreational vessels anchored in the Burrum River," he said.

"A need for a pontoon in the Burrum River had been identified, so this pontoon's new home is proving to be a win, win situation for all.

"The council along with the department will continue to remind commercial operators the new Lions Park ramp and floating walkway are not designed to accommodate commercial sized vessels."

Education signs will be installed to alert people fishing from a pontoon at the new ramp to retrieve their lines when boats are being launched and retrieved to lessen the conflict between the boating and fishing fraternity.

