Urangan school flasher punished

A local year 12 student allegedly flashed his genitals and ruined the graduating class photo.

A local year 12 student allegedly flashed his genitals and ruined the graduating class photo. Cordell Richardson

A URANGAN State High School year 12 student, who allegedly flashed his genitals, ruining the graduating class photo, has been forced to face the consequences.

The Chronicle understands the student was expelled however a Department of Education spokeswoman could only confirm the student had been "disciplined”.

The incident occurred while Year 12 photos were being taken for Urangan State High School earlier this month.

The spokeswoman said all students involved in these incidents were dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"Clear standards of behaviour and expectations are outlined for all state school students in their school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students,” she said.

"The school is considering options regarding the Year 12 photo.”

Urangan State High School topped the list with 661 followed by Aldridge State School's 516.

According to figures released in February, more than 2500 suspension notices were issued across 15 local schools for 2017.

At the top of the list was Urangan State High School with 661 suspensions, more than 180 of those for conduct "prejudicial to the good order and management of the school”.

Students were also suspended for physical and verbal fights, use of illicit substances, being disruptive and refusing to participate in activities.

No further details on the photo incident could be provided due to student privacy issues.