Urangan State High School move on in the Karyn Murphy Cup

READY TO PLAY: Erin Guy looking forward to the Karyn Murphy Cup. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: For Urangan State High School student Erin Guy the Karyn Murphy Cup provides her an opportunity to play the game she loves.

The Wide Bay finals of the State-wide girls rugby league competition were held in Hervey Bay yesterday.

Erin played in the grade 9-10 final against Bundaberg State High.

"The competition is a great experience to develop rugby league skills,” she said.

"I really enjoy getting out and working as a team with my school mates.”

Unfortunately for Erin the Bundaberg State High proved too strong for Urangan in the grade 9-10 final and bow out of the competition.

The winners of yesterday's matches progress to a quad final series to be played on the Sunshine Coast in August.

A round robin competition including the Wide Bay winners will play against regional winners form Sunshine Coast, Northern Division and Western Division.

In the grade 7-8 final Bundaberg State High progressed while Urangan State High School go through in the grade 11- 12 final.