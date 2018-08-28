Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Urangan State High School Executive Principal, Robin Rayner.
Urangan State High School Executive Principal, Robin Rayner. Valerie Horton
News

Urangan State High School state finalist

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVEN though Urangan State High School did not return from the Australian Educator Awards with a trophy, the local school's finalist position has put Hervey Bay education on the map.

USHS was nominated for the Government Secondary School of the Year category earlier in the year in the national awards which recognises excellence in education.

Fraser Coast Education Alliance award-winning teacher Stephanie Whitehead said the school was a finalist in "recognition of the tireless work of their staff, both inside and outside the classroom”.

"The awards process was very competitive and it is with great pride that USHS progressed to the finalist stage,” she said.

Ms Whitehead, along with executive principal Robin Rayner travelled to Sydney for the awards ceremony and a national conference on excellence in education earlier this month.

Ms Rayner said she was proud of the school's achievement.

"To be one of only seven schools selected for this recognition and the only Queensland school, is evidence of the commitment of staff to be constantly striving for the best outcomes for our students every minute of every day,” she said.

australian educator awards fceducation fraser coast hervey bay urangan state high school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Our kids failing to meet basic writing standards

    premium_icon Our kids failing to meet basic writing standards

    Education THE proportion of Queensland high school kids failing to meet the most basic writing standard has almost doubled. SEE THE LATEST NAPLAN RESULTS

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:08 AM
    Nope, he’s still not dead yet

    Nope, he’s still not dead yet

    Music Chad Morgan said rumours about his death are premature.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:04 AM
    M'boro man charged with rape on trial

    premium_icon M'boro man charged with rape on trial

    Crime It's alleged he forced himself onto a teenager in a car.

    Local Partners