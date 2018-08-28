Urangan State High School state finalist

EVEN though Urangan State High School did not return from the Australian Educator Awards with a trophy, the local school's finalist position has put Hervey Bay education on the map.

USHS was nominated for the Government Secondary School of the Year category earlier in the year in the national awards which recognises excellence in education.

Fraser Coast Education Alliance award-winning teacher Stephanie Whitehead said the school was a finalist in "recognition of the tireless work of their staff, both inside and outside the classroom”.

"The awards process was very competitive and it is with great pride that USHS progressed to the finalist stage,” she said.

Ms Whitehead, along with executive principal Robin Rayner travelled to Sydney for the awards ceremony and a national conference on excellence in education earlier this month.

Ms Rayner said she was proud of the school's achievement.

"To be one of only seven schools selected for this recognition and the only Queensland school, is evidence of the commitment of staff to be constantly striving for the best outcomes for our students every minute of every day,” she said.