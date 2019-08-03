Urangan State High trio win state selection in cross country

MEDAL WINNERS: Aidan Witt, Matthew Taylor and Vanessa Wilson will represent Queensland in national school cross-country championships.

MEDAL WINNERS: Aidan Witt, Matthew Taylor and Vanessa Wilson will represent Queensland in national school cross-country championships. Brendan Bowers

CROSS-COUNTRY: Urangan State High School students Vanessa Wilson, Matthew Taylor and Aidan Witt are bonded with their passion for cross-country running.

The trio recently represented Wide Bay in the Queensland School Sports cross-country titles held in Toowoomba and has been selected in the Queensland team to compete at the national championships.

All compete in the multi-class discipline of the sport.

Wilson finished second in the 16-19 years 3000m event in a time of 16 minutes and 50 seconds.

It was the first time that she gained selection in the Queensland team.

"It was my goal to reach the nationals and I have done it,” she said.

Wilson admitted there were tears when she was selected in the state team.

"I am looking forward to wearing the Queensland colours and to keep training and see where it takes me,” she said.

She said she enjoys the sport but does it to inspire others to have a go.

"It shows that anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it,” she said.

Taylor and Witt are taking their selection in their stride as they have been there before.

Taylor finished first in the 14-15 years 3000m in a personal best time of 10 minutes and 37 seconds and smashed the course record by 44 seconds.

Witt was placed second behind Taylor with a time of 12 minutes and 18 seconds.

"It is my fifth time making the team and I was pleased with my time,” Taylor said.

For Witt the challenge is to turn the tables on Taylor and beat him in a race.

"It is a good rivalry and I will continue to race hard against him,” Witt said.

Taylor has set a goal of making it to the Paralympics, while Witt said he will see where the journey takes him.

The trio will continue to train in preparation for the national championships that will be held at Kembla Grange in NSW in August.