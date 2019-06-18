Urangan street doesn't add up: mass mail confusion in estate

ESTATE CHAOS: Bradman Way resident David Brassington is unhappy about changes to house numbering in the street.

HERVEY Bay home-owner Peter Brassington is confused about where he lives.

There's nothing wrong with the Urangan retiree's memory - he is simply the victim of a complication created by the developer behind the estate he lives in.

Mr Brassington was plagued by lost mail and lost visitors after the street he lives on, Bradman Way, was extended to the other side of the estate.

This meant a double-up on street numbers and a headache for Mr Brassington.

Last week, Fraser Coast Regional Council delivered letters to 39 residents notifying them their addresses had been changed to deal with this issue.

The notices said the two halves of Bradman Way would eventually be connected.

But Mr Brassington, 64, who has lived on Bradman Way for two years, does not understand why property numbers were not planned correctly from the beginning.

"In the notice, there was no implementation date and no explanation,” he said.

The council's director of development and community, Gerard Carlyon, said changes to the master plan by the developers of the adjoining estate had changed the configuration of the street by making it longer.

"Due to the extension, the numbering applied to the existing sites no longer complied with the Australian/New Zealand standard for Rural and Urban Addressing and did not allow for an orderly roll-out of numbering to the newly-developed sites on Bradman Way,” Mr Carlyon said.

The original master plan showed Bradman Way in the form of a circuit.

For the street to comply with standards, numbering had to be adjusted to start from the Boundary Rd entrance to the estate in a clockwise direction.

The council confirmed letters had been sent to all the property owners advising of the new street numbering as well as major service providers.

Mr Carlyon said the council would pay for a three-month mail re-direction.