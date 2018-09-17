Urangan students race in honour of beloved teacher

SUSIE'S LAST RIDE: "Al's Team" from Urangan State High School named their HPV bike "Susie" after their beloved teacher passed away. Susie's husband Alan Whyborn and team manager Brian Harrington assisted students in the challenge.

SUSIE'S LAST RIDE: "Al's Team" from Urangan State High School named their HPV bike "Susie" after their beloved teacher passed away. Susie's husband Alan Whyborn and team manager Brian Harrington assisted students in the challenge. Blake Antrobus

URANGAN State High School crossed the Technology Challenge's finish line with some impressive lap times, and even scored a second and third placing in two categories.

But for Al's Team, the boys were racing for something far more important.

The students named their bike "Susie”, in honour of former schoolteacher Susan Whyborn, who tragically passed away earlier this month.

And while they didn't claim gold, they gave Susie a ride to remember.

The black HPV bike crossed the finish line in 23rd place, with the team spending a gruelling 24 hours on the track.

Team manager Brian Harrington said Susan would be proud of their efforts.

"She worked at the school for years, she's a very special person and we're all going to miss her,” Mr Harrington said.

"I was asked to take over management of the team, and we got the stickers made and bike painted last week.

Susan's husband, Alan Whyborn, said he couldn't be prouder of the effort the team had put in.

"I'm blown away by the support Brian and the team have shown me,” Mr Whyborn said.

"It has been a tough year for me, but to see the bike named in honour of my wife was heartwarming.

"She would definitely be proud.”