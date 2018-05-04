Urangan woman jailed for lying in court

A WOMAN who pretended to be her sister in court to get out of a drink driving charge has been jailed for lying.



Kirsty Jane Fletcher pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court last week to attempting to pervert the course of justice, and was sentenced to six-months in jail.



This week, Fletcher was sentenced for the initial driving offences she was trying to avoid in the first place. She appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court by video from prison.



The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving unlicensed.



The court heard the Urangan woman was intercepted by police on September 14 last year, and blew an alcohol reading of .072.



It was also discovered her licence had expired a number of years ago.



Then at a court appearance, she claimed she was actually her sister.

Her lawyer Hamish Isles said this was an impulsive decision.



Fletcher was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for one month.



She will be released on parole next month on June 23.

