Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blood donations are urgently needed on the Fraser Coast.
Blood donations are urgently needed on the Fraser Coast.
News

Urgent appeal for blood donations on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
17th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN URGENT appeal has been made for 175 Fraser Coast donors to give blood plasma during the next two weeks at the Hervey Bay Donor Centre.

All blood and plasma types are needed, but in particular, Lifeblood’s supplies of O+ and A+ blood have now dropped to two days’ supply, meaning stocks of Australia’s two most common blood types are under real pressure.

As the nation continues to reopen, Lifeblood is seeing fewer donors making appointments and 1200 donors cancelling or not turning up to their donations every day.

Lifeblood spokesman Belinda Smetioukh said 31,000 donations were needed every week across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

“As restrictions across the nation continue to ease, it’s essential that blood and plasma donations continue,” Ms Smetioukh said.

“We saw the absolute best of the community throughout the pandemic with donors continuing to come in, however, this recent trend of decreasing appointments and increasing cancellations is concerning.”

Around 71% of the Australian population has an O+ or A+ blood type, which means these are also the most commonly used for patients in need.

“We want to thank everyone who has continued to step up and donate during COVID-19. However, the need for blood and blood products never stops so we urge those who can to make blood or plasma donation part of their ‘new normal’.

“Even if you don’t know what blood type you have, we still need you – we need all blood types every day.

“Our donor centres are safe to visit, with strict social distancing, cleaning and donor eligibility measures still in place. Only healthy people are eligible to give blood and we have introduced even more stringent wellness checks prior to appointments, including temperature checking,” she said.

To book a blood or plasma donation visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Bay Target to be replaced with new franchise

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Bay Target to be replaced with new franchise

        News The Chronicle can reveal a major change at Stockland Shopping Centre

        What’s happening with former health boss case?

        Premium Content What’s happening with former health boss case?

        News The Queensland Industrial Relation Commission hearing for Adrian Pennington’s case...

        HOUSE FIRE: Second M’boro home destroyed in two days

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Second M’boro home destroyed in two days

        News The highset timber home is the latest casualty

        Murder accused charged with pole assault and car damage

        Premium Content Murder accused charged with pole assault and car damage

        Crime After a dramatic arrest at Mackay Harbour, the man accused of a Maryborough murder...