Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

Christine Mckee
by
14th Jul 2019 6:08 PM

POLICE are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate four children who are believed to have driven a four-wheel-drive from Rockhampton to New South Wales today.

It is understood a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys, and a 10-year-old girl took the silver 2004 Nissan Patrol with Queensland registration 271 JTT from Gracemere overnight.

The group took fishing rods, cash and one of the children left a note to his family indicating he was leaving.

The four-wheel drive was sighted at a service station in Banana at 4.45am when it was involved in a petrol stealing incident.

It is believed the vehicle has since travelled across the border to New South Wales and was sighted near Glen Innes early this afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.

One of the 13-year-olds is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with a slim build, brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

The second 13-year-old is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

The 10-year-old girl is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

