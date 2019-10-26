Urgent steps needed to address effects of global warming

A CHILD born today will live to see the effects of climate change.

That is what Professor Ian Lowe wants people to remember.

Prof Lowe, who is a member of the Queensland Climate Advisory Council, said 80 years was basically a human lifetime and by then, if steps weren't taken to urgently address climate change, the results would be being felt.

"The science has been clear for 25 years," he said.

He said it was "irresponsible" for any discussion to be had around opening new coal mines or gas production sites given the fragile future the nation was facing.

Prof Lowe said he was concerned about the future.

"It doesn't make any sense making a few million dollars exporting coal and doing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage," he said.

"In economic terms it doesn't make any sense."

Prof Lowe said some areas were addressing the risk, with some councils' such as Noosa, rejecting planned developments because it would be irresponsible to allow people to build at sites that could be underwater in less than a century.

"I've been saying to local authorities they could be at legal risk if a property is damaged and they should not have allowed them to build," he said.

Before moving to the Sunshine Coast, Prof Lowe looked at the impact a sea level rise of two to three metres would have on any property he viewed.

He said more people would be taking that into account when deciding to buy.

There was time to change the future, Prof Lowe said.

He said it was up to everyone to put pressure on the government to take action and slow down the effects of climate change.