Urgent virus alert for shopping centre

A fruit shop and a bakery are the latest additions to Victoria's growing list of public coronavirus exposure sites.

Sacca's Fruit World and BonBon Bakery, both in Broadmeadows Central shopping centre, were added to the list of tier one exposure sites on Monday night.

A confirmed cases of COVID-19 visited the bakery from 12.30pm to 12.45pm on February 9 and the fruit shop from 12.30pm to 1pm.

The state's health department said anyone who visited the stores during the same period is required to immediately isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

The health department also added the west side of Broadmeadows Central shopping centre, the fresh fruit and meat section, as a tier three exposure site after the visit from the positive case.

Anyone who has visited a tier three exposure site should monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate if they develop.

The health department also clarified the advice for Melbourne's iconic Queen Victoria Market.

The confirmed case shopped at sheds A and B - also known as section two, fruit and vegetables - and used the female toilets next to shed A on February 11 between 8.25am and 10.10am.

Anyone who visited this section of the market during the same period is required to immediately isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

For the full list of coronavirus public exposure sites visit the health department website.

The health department said the locations on the public exposure lists were not a current risk to the public and could be visited in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria recorded one new locally acquired case of coronavirus on Monday, taking the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn cluster to 17 cases.

Another cases was reported in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, a young girl.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 21, made up of 14 locally acquired cases, a decrease of one since Sunday and seven cases in hotel quarantine, an increase of one.

