Urgent New Year's Eve party warning over deadly pills

Health authorities have issued an urgent warning over a batch of ecstasy pills with double to triple a normal dose, with fears NYE revellers could die.

Health authorities have issued an urgent warning to the public after the emergence of high-dose ecstasy tablets linked to serious illnesses and deaths in northern NSW.

The pills, which are blue in colour and shaped to look like LEGO blocks, contain up to double or triple the dose of regular ecstasy pills, according to NSW Health.

Other pills stamped with the TESLA logo have also been circulating and contain a similarly high dosage.

The warning from health authorities comes ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Health authorities have warned the dosage of pills can vary by "up to tenfold".

The blue pills identified in the warning have "two to three times the dose" regularly found in MDMA tablets and caps.

"While consumption of one MDMA tablet/capsule alone can kill, the risk of toxicity is greatly increased if multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are consumed over a short period or if MDMA is consumed in combination with other stimulant substances (such as methamphetamine or cocaine)," NSW Health warned.

"The average dose in some of these tablets is two to three times the dose commonly found in MDMA tablets and capsules circulating in NSW.

"Adverse effects may include severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures (fits), heart rhythm problems and death."

People are urged to avoid consuming the tablets and warned that the "MDMA in the tablets is likely to be mixed and distributed inconsistently within each pill".

NSW Health said recently tested pills in NSW had revealed dosages ranging from 20mg to 200mg.

The average dose of MDMA in the light blue LEGO tablets analysed was approximately 150mg, and the average dose in the blue TESLA tablets analysed was approximately 130mg.

The NSW Government recently announced it would introduce amnesty bins at music festivals where people could safely dispose of drugs without fear of prosecution.