Urraween Rd tipped to become major accessway for Coast

Blake Antrobus
| 23rd Aug 2017 3:11 PM
Roadworks on Urraween Rd outside the TAFE College.
Roadworks on Urraween Rd outside the TAFE College. Alistair Brightman

URRAWEEN Rd is tipped to become one of the major access roads on the Fraser Coast as extensive works along the road ramp up.

At least three projects are currently underway on the road, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council currenly sourcing funding for an extension of the road to Boundary Rd.

Works on the refurbishment of Urraween Rd are already underway, with contractor Qcivil laying the foundation for the new road near Hervey Bay TAFE college.

It joins a $12.5 million upgrade to the intersection of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A department spokeswoman said kerbing, concrete islands, road lights and signal poles will be installed at the intersection once the asphalting of the road was completed.

At the other end of the road, the council is undertaking works to link Urraween Rd with Drury Lane, building about 380m of new road.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the current works would transform Urraween Rd into one of the Fraser Coast's "major access” routes like Boat Harbour Dr.

He said the works would help ease the traffic flows for emergency services.

"It will be much easier for emergency services, with the hospital along the road and the proposed ambulance station off Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd,” Cr Chapman said.

Cr Chapman said council was finalising the design for the proposed extension to Boundary Rd.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  department of main roads and transport fcroadworks fraser coast urraween

