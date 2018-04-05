Urraween Rd upgrade complete, more plans in pipeline

THE completion of the Urraween Rd upgrade marked the continuation of growth across the Fraser Coast, according to Acting Mayor George Seymour.

"This is a vitally important piece of infrastructure for Council and the region," he said.

"As you can see all around this road, Hervey Bay has grown with new hospitals, new medical facilities and new residences so this is a high growth area for the region."

On Thursday, the road was officially opened by Cr Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen after a number of concerns were raised over the quality of the road.

Mr Pitt said it was a job which needed to be done.

"As the local members have said to me on many occasions, this is a relatively rough piece of road, highly trafficked and of course is a linking road between two of our major hospitals, St Stephens and the local Bay hospital," he said.

The upgrade, conducted by contractor Qcivil, cost just over $5 million dollars with a $2.3 million contribution from the Federal Government, about $900,000 from State Government and a contribution from Fraser Coast Regional Council.

COMPLETE: Acting mayor George Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Division 8 Councillor Denis Chapman and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen at the official completion of the Urraween Road upgrade. Inge Hansen

"This road was part of a contribution of over $15 million through roads to recovery and the black spot programs to Fraser Coast Regional Council," Mr Pitt said.

"That bucket of money is over $3billion across the nation so roads to recovery and black spot funding are an incredibly important component of what we do at a national level."

Mr Sorensen said he hoped more troublesome roads would be tended to as the region continued to grow.

In particular, the incorporation of a road from Main St to Boundary Rd which he said would ease traffic on Boat Harbour Dr.

"It's so important we continue the work and put that road through Main St to Boundary Rd and follow this road down through Urangan," he said.

"It will be a great benefit to Hervey Bay if the road goes through especially for people who need to get from the hospital to the airport."