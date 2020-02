AN URRAWEEN woman was busted with marijuana when police executed a search of her home last month.

Naomi Michelle Kitching on Thursday pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutors said officers found a small amount of marijuana around 3.40pm on February 8.

A smoking utensil was also seized.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge recorded a conviction and fined Kitching $400.

He ordered Kitching forfeit the smoking utensil.