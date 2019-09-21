US-Aust lunar project brings SA investment

"It's a pretty exciting project to be involved in - assisting NASA getting to the moon," Mr Marshall said.

FOLLOWING the announcement that the Australian Space Agency will support NASA's lunar project, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall is over the moon.

He told reporters on Saturday he "couldn't be more excited" that the Australian and American space agencies signed the joint statement of intent.

"We're the home of the headquarters Mission Control and Space Discovery Centre for the Australian Space Agency and I think it's going to get even more investment into our state."

He said the biggest benefit would be raising the Australian Space Agency's profile.

"That will lead to more investment and, being based in SA that means that investment with come to SA, so it will lead to more jobs.

"I know there are already a lot of young people getting super excited about the opportunities for jobs in the space sector."

Mr Marshall believes the two space agencies will have a strong working relationship.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was invited to a state dinner by US President Donald Trump at the White House where they began their talks on topics including the US-Australian alliance, China, Iran, a minerals action plan and space exploration.

Australia agreed to support the US bid to return to the moon in 2024 and onto Mars and to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest such as robotics, automation, and remote medicine.