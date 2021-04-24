Menu
Crime

Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 for George Floyd murder

24th Apr 2021 9:06 AM

Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.

The Hennepin County District Court in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, where handcuffed Floyd died last May as Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, said in its online schedule that the white ex-cop will be sentenced at 1:30 pm (1830 GMT).

