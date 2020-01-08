Menu
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
Politics

US says few if any hurt in Iran strike

8th Jan 2020 1:38 PM

A US official says there are very few, if any, casualties from an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

The official says the bases are still being searched for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week - in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

america donald trump iran iraq revolutionary guard general qassem soleimani

