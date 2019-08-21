Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will fulfil the sanctions given to Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US will fulfil the sanctions given to Iran
Politics

US warns Iran on oil delivery to Syria

21st Aug 2019 9:38 AM

THE United States will take every action it can to prevent an Iranian tanker from delivering oil to Syria in contravention of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned.

"We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States," Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"If that ship again heads to Syria we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that."

The Adrian DArya - formerly the Grace 1 - left Gibraltar on August 18 and ship-tracking data showed the vessel was heading toward the Greek port of Kalamata.

More Stories

america iran oil tanker syria

Top Stories

    FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    premium_icon FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    News Hervey Bay has missed out on a $10 million flight discount drive from Australia's leading airline, despite facing major issues with flight prices and schedules

    'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    premium_icon 'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    News The house and land sold for $630,000 in June

    Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    premium_icon Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    News The park remains closed to the public until next month

    Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    premium_icon Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    Crime Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.