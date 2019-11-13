WATER WORRY: Coast could face tougher restrictions

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour is urging residents to conserve water as if water consumption remains high the region will move to level 2 water restrictions by mid December.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour is urging residents to conserve water as if water consumption remains high the region will move to level 2 water restrictions by mid December. Jessica Lamb

IF FRASER Coast residents don't curb their usage, the region will be upgraded to Stage 2 water restrictions by mid December.

Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed yesterday new figures showed dam levels were dropping while water consumption was creeping up.

Mayor George Seymour said residents watering gardens and lawns were the main reason behind the increased usage.

"People are more likely to have the sprinklers on and be watering their plants outdoors as a result of the prolonged heat, it's not that people are drinking more water or having longer showers," he said.

"I encourage people not to water large gardens or to get rain tanks and to conserve water in every aspect of our lives, whether it is showers, washing the car, washing the house and also ensuring we don't have leaky pipes or taps."

The Fraser Coast had only received about a quarter of its average annual rainfall since July 1 and the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting a hot, dry summer.

"While the Fraser Coast's water supplies are still in good shape, with Lake Lenthall at 69 per cent and Teddington Weir at 88 per cent, storage levels are dropping by up to one per cent a week," Cr Seymour said.

"We still have significant reserves but we have been through months if not years of very dry periods.

"We will be looking at implementing Stage 2 water restrictions prior to mid-December if we don't get any significant rain, possibly earlier."

Cr Seymour said the average daily water consumption was increasing as the weather heated up.

"From November 1 to November 7 2019, average daily water consumption in Hervey Bay was 24 ML while the average daily consumption in Maryborough was 8.2 ML" he said.

"That's up on the average over the previous four weeks of 21 ML per day in Hervey Bay and 7.9 ML per day in Maryborough.

"I have seen in my lifetime it come in waves, we go through a drought and we have significant campaigns and give out shower timers and the government builds desalination plants and then we get a bit of rain and suddenly everyone forgets about that and starts washing their cars in their driveways again."

Cr Seymour said the council had a range of waterwise tips on its website and had been posting tips on social media as well.

"Businesses that rely on water continue to do so while abiding by their own regulations. Most of those businesses have re-use systems," he said.

Details of current water restrictions can be found on the council's website.