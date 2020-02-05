Menu
MISSING UNIVERISTY: With Semester 1 due to start on February 24, there is a chance for Chinese students returning from overseas to complete the necessary period of isolation and not interrupt their studies.
USC Chinese students could miss start of first semester

Glen Porteous
5th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
UNIVERSITY of Sunshine Coast is working hard to support its 150 Chinese students who might be affected by the impact of coronavirus.

While most of these students are enrolled at USC's Sunshine Coast campus at Sippy Downs, a small number are enrolled at USC Fraser Coast.

With Semester 1 due to start on February 24, there is a chance for Chinese students returning from overseas to complete the necessary period of isolation and not interrupt their studies.

USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill said at this stage it was not possible to know how many domestic and international students may have been impacted by the coronavirus situation.

"With a majority of students not due back to USC until the start of Semester 1 on February 24, there is time for those who may have visited China or Hong Kong over the break to complete the necessary period of isolation required by Queensland Health," Prof Hill said.

"With the Australian Government suspending travel from mainland China, with the exception of Australian citizens and permanent residents, there could be some students unable to leave, and we are working to provide them with the necessary support."

The following requirements apply for USC's campuses:

  • Anyone who has had contact with a confirmed novel coronavirus case must self-isolate for 14 days following exposure.
  • Returned travellers who have visited Hubei Province of China need to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving the Province.
  • Returned travellers who have visited mainland China or Hong Kong should not attend university teaching or research sites, other university facilities, or university-related activities (placements, fieldwork, etc) for 14 days after leaving China or Hong Kong.

The Queensland government has released advice that anyone who has visited mainland China needs to self-isolate for 14 days.

Self-isolation means staying at home and not accepting visitors.

USC students can phone Student Central on 07 5430 2890 for more information if required.

More information can be found on USC's website.

coronavirus education health university of the sunshine coast
