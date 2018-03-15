USC to hold advice session at Fraser Coast campus

New USC Journalism student Liam Bland with his father Andrew. The 2017 Fraser Coast Anglican College captain had the inside track on university life when he started his degree last month thanks to the Headstart program.

LOOKING for advice about pursuing a degree at university?

Fear not.

Help is at hand for Fraser Coast parents and students navigating pathways to university and wanting to get a head start on a degree.

USC will host a special information session filled with practical advice for Year 10, 11 and 12 students and their parents at its Fraser Coast campus on Thursday 22 March from 4-6pm.

It will include a presentation on USC's award-winning Headstart program that allows students to complete a USC subject while in Year 11 and 12, and earn credit towards their Queensland Certificate of Education and a degree at the same time.

Former Fraser Coast Anglican College captain Liam Bland was among a large number of Fraser Coast students who had the inside track on university life when they started degrees at USC last month.

The 17-year-old who is enrolled in a Bachelor of Journalism at USC's Sunshine Coast campus, said Headstart helped him to feel much more confident during his first few weeks of university.

"Going to lectures and tutorials at the Fraser Coat campus in Year 12 gave me a great taste of what post-school studies would be like before starting at USC," said Liam.

"Knowing how to write and reference in my university assessments is definitely making the transition from high school that much easier.

"I have only just started my degree and already have a subject completed and will only be required to do three subjects in one of the semester, which is really helpful."

The OP4 student said studying a university-level subject at school also allowed him to incorporate aspects of what he learnt into his Year 12 assessment, which added further quality to his work.

The Headstart program helps to reduce the overall cost of a degree, with no tuition fees for the first subject and a reduced fee for a second subject. Scholarships are also available.

At the information evening, parents can also learn more about USC's parent lounge - a dedicated online space filled with information and tips for parents with children considering university study.

There will be opportunities to talk first-hand to USC staff and students about the journey to university, take tours of the campus, and get advice on career planning and applying to study via QTAC.

To register go to www.usc.edu.au/connecu