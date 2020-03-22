USC pause for COVID-19 transition

University of Sunshine Coast will suspend classes at all of its Queensland campuses this week to transition technology-enabled learning and teaching in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

University of Sunshine Coast will suspend classes at all of its Queensland campuses this week to transition technology-enabled learning and teaching in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

THE University of Sunshine Coast will suspend classes at all of its Queensland campuses this week to transition technology-enabled learning and teaching in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

From today to March 27, USC has notified students and staff of the planned pause.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot said it will allow for the development of resources to be delivered via technology in environments where people can maintain social distancing measures.

“To assist the government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, USC is pausing all coursework teaching and assessments at our Queensland campuses for one week,” Professor Elliot said.

This includes all lectures, tutorial, lab classes, fieldwork, online assessments and all exams (both online and campus) that were scheduled to occur next week.

Professor Elliot said suspending classes for a week would enable USC to redesign face-to-face teaching and assessments to modes that do not require students’ personal attendance on campus.

“All our campuses will remain open, the library and study spaces will be operating and staff will be working, with additional hygiene and sanitation measures as well as enhanced social distancing measure.

“We recognise that for some of our students food services on campus are also vital.

“These will remain operating, again with additional hygiene, sanitation and social distancing measure implemented.”