USC to offer free course on returning to Uni

A free course on returning to tertiary education will be offered by the USC Fraser Coast.

A FIVE-week course aimed at people thinking of taking their first step into tertiary education will be run through USC Fraser Coast from May 9.

The University Skills for Community course is designed for adults who have not studied formally for some years or did not finish secondary education, and will allow people to develop their academic skills in reading and writing among other skills.

The course is facilitated by USC advisers.

Careers and Graduate Employment Adviser Tracy-Madonna Wylie said it was an ideal course for those looking to sample higher education.

"It demystifies university and allows people to explore their potential study and career pathways,” she said.

To register, email pathways@usc.edu.au or phone (07)5430 2893. All materials provided free of charge and no tuition costs included.